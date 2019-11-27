Narrative Managers Faceplant In Hilarious OPCW Scandal Spin Job

Bellingcat narrative management reaches bargaining stage on road to acceptance, now emphasising that OPCW final report downgraded its conclusion to suggest merely “possible” use of chlorine. https://t.co/NbRYPmfYuR

Just so all my followers are clear, Tucker Carlson and the merry band of alt left grifter idiots trying to convince you that 1 of the 257 chemical attacks in Syria was a false flag are wrong, again, and never even bothered to read the report they say is wrong https://t.co/IRJQzC0VaL