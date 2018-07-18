The Very Unhinged John Brennan
Winston Churchill said all there is to say about political summits with his quote: “Jaw jaw is better than war war.”
That is the thing to bear in mind when examining the rights and wrongs of the The Trump-Putin summit: Two leaders of two of the world’s most powerful nations, in Trump’s words "competitors" sorting out differences eyeball to eyeball.
Both men share Churchill’s approach, with Putin saying: “As nuclear powers, we bear special responsibility” for international security.
Putin said Russia (as a devout Christian country) considered it necessary for the two countries to work together on nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation – and to avoid weapons being placed in space.
“Even during the tensions of the Cold War, the US and the Soviets were able to maintain a strong dialogue (with now Russia),” said Trump. “But our relations (with now Russia) have never been worse than they are now. However that changed as of about four hours ago."
He added: "nothing would be easier politically than to refuse to engage" which would "appease partisan critics, the media" and the opposition."
Donald Trump correctly reiterated the significance and importance of holding a meeting with Putin, despite the widespread criticism from within his own country and most notably from the mainstream media who are very now clearly controlled entirely by what has popularly become known as the "Deep State."
And what was the response in America to the summit?
The most vitriolic insult came from the odious former CIA Director, John Brennan.
The not so funny irony is that Brennan literally voted for the then Soviet Union dominated US Communist Party to take power in the United States of America. Incredible, almost beyond belief. If you look at Brennan’s extremely insulting tweet repeated below, the full irony of his being a communist in the Soviet era should hit home.
So what are the facts? Well John Brennan was accepted into the CIA in 1980 even though he admitted voting Communist in 1976. This is something inexplicable and astounding for any thinking person to understand of itself.
Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of “high crimes & misdemeanors.” It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you???— John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) July 16, 2018
Brennan, who by then had been appointed President Obama’s CIA chief, first publicly revealed this at the Annual Legislative Conference of the Congressional Black Caucus, on 15 September 2016, in Washington DC. There, he said that when he had applied in 1980 to join the CIA, he admitted to them that in the 1976 Presidential election, at the height of the Cold War against the "Godless" Soviet Union, when a strong Christian presidential candidate, Jimmy Carter was running against Gerald Ford, Brennan had voted instead for the candidate of the US Communist Party, Gus Hall, and that he was then greatly relieved to find that this information didn’t cause rejection of his CIA application. One must ask why, as it happened 11 years before the "end of the Cold War" in 1991.
At the risk of being repetitive, take this in: John Brennan literally voted for the Communist Party, the Soviets, to take power in the United States of America!
As a Brit, a keen observer of American politics for decades, it appears astonishing that a father and son, Americans Ron and Rand Paul seem to be representative of only a few sane voices that debate logically and objectively on the subject of Russia, acknowledging, as Trump put it, that they are our competitors not enemies.
On Monday on CNN Wolf Blitzer was aghast that Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul spoke on his programme saying that critics of Trump, Putin summit have “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”
Blitzer almost angrily asking the Senator “Let me get right to the questioning. Do you believe that President Trump’s meeting with Putin made America safer?”
The Senator answered “You know, I think engagement with our adversaries, conversation with our adversaries is a good idea. Even in the height of the Cold War (with the Soviets), maybe at its lowest ebb when we were in the midst of the Cuban missile crisis, I think it was a good thing that Kennedy had a direct line to Khrushchev. I think it was a good thing that we continued to have Ambassadors to the Soviet Union even when we really objected greatly to what was going on, especially during Stalin’s regime. So I think , yes, that it is a good idea to have engagement.”
So from the outside as a Brit, the question one must ask is why haven’t the Clintons, Brennan, and their ilk been arrested already for the countless allegations of crimes that have been revealed to the public?